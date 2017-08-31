× Lancaster County DA releases names of people involved in Wednesday’s two separate fatal incidents in West Hempfield Twp.

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Law enforcement officials have released the names of some of the people involved in two separate fatal incidents that occurred Wednesday afternoon in West Hempfield Township.

West Hempfield police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating both incidents. No charges have been filed in either incident, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman.

The first incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on the 600 block of Hempfield Hill Road. West Hempfield police responding to a residence for a well-being check found two men — a father and son — deceased in the home. Both men had sustained gunshot wounds, and a firearm was recovered, the district attorney said.

The deceased are Scott M. Halstead, 57, and Justin S. Halstead, 29. Both were residents of the Hempfield Hill Road address. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lancaster County Probation/Parole officials requested police check on the home after correspondences and appointments with Justin Halstead were unanswered.

The men had been deceased for a period of time, possibly days. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday; determinations on causes and manners of the deaths could follow those examinations, the DA said.

According to the district attorney’s office, the preliminary assessment of the case is that Scott Halstead shot his son, then himself. No one else is believed to be involved in the deaths of the men.

A motive for the shootings is still being investigated, the district attorney’s office said.

Wednesday’s second incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Police responded to the report of a shooting on the 300 block of Main Street in Mountville.

Police determined four individuals — two women and two men — were at the home when the shootings happened.

One of the individuals, Darren Hatcher, 37, was deceased. Police determined that he was the only person who fired shots.

Hatcher, of Marietta, first assaulted his estranged wife, then shot a 20-year-old man in the leg. Hatcher then shot himself in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Police determined there was domestic turmoil between Hatcher, his estranged wife and the 20-year-old man, who was the wife’s boyfriend. Hatcher had recently been served with a protection-from-abuse order.

A second woman at the home, a relative of the wife, was not injured.

The district attorney’s office is not releasing the names of the women or the 20-year-old man.

Hatcher’s wife, 41, of the Main Street address, was treated at a hospital and released.

The wounded man was treated at a hospital and released Thursday.

Columbia, East Hempfield Township and Manor Township police provided assistance at the scenes.

Neither investigation is concluded, according to the district attorney’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hempfield Township police (717-285-5191) or submit through the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office CrimeWatch page.