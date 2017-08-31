Lititz man facing felony drug-dealing charges after raid of apartment reveals variety of drugs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is charged with felony drug-dealing after a recent raid uncovered a variety of drugs at his apartment.

Colin Rihn, 21, is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors following the August 10 search of his apartment in the first block of South Spruce Street.

During that search, detectives found:

– 58 grams – just over 2 ounces – of marijuana;

– 232 grams of THC wax in the form of 22 hard candies (THC is the active component of marijuana);

– 30 grams of THC wax in that form;

– A small amount of LSD;

– $7,000 cash in a safe.

Detectives determined Rihn was attempting to make THC wax from marijuana, which is a process that involves use of butane gas.

Rihn is free on $250,000 unsecured bail, pending his next court hearing.