× Man arrested following police chase in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken into custody late Wednesday night after leading officers on a police chase.

Around 10:13 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper observed a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Interstate 81 in Dickinson Township. A National Crime Information Center check on the vehicle showed that the registration tag was expired and the tag belonged on a Ford, rather than the Chevrolet, the affidavit says. The trooper initiated a traffic stop — the vehicle pulled to the side of the road. Before the trooper could approach the Chevrolet, it sped away.

The vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, then exited the interstate on Hanover Street and later fled south on Route 34. The Chevrolet made two more turns — Pine Road and Burnt House Road — before driving through a corn field and soybean farms in an attempt to avoid police, according to the affidavit. The vehicle continued through lawns and farm property before arriving on Route 174. The affidavit says the Chevrolet stopped after turning onto another farm.

The driver was identified as Jonathan Abney, whose license is currently suspended, and was arrested.

An investigation into the incident showed that the vehicle was stolen from Blaise Alexander Chevrolet. There were also four other people in the Chevrolet at the time of the chase. Marcus Miller, who was also taken into custody, was in the front passenger seat. A female was in the back with two children — a 3-month-old infant and a 23-month-old toddler. The children were taken to Carlisle Regional Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Police say the infant was in a car carrier and the toddler was not in any child restraint system.

According to the affidavit, Miller — who spoke with law enforcement first after the chase — told police that him, Abney’s girlfriend and two children were going to Mechanicsburg to meet with a person who was to buy parts from the truck. Miller added that Abney told him that he purchased the truck from a dealership.

Abney then spoke with police. The affidavit states that he told them that he got the truck about a week ago and purchased it about a month ago from a man, paying him $10,000. Abney told police that he didn’t realize the vehicle was stolen until the day of the chase, according to the affidavit. Police were also told by Abney that before the chase he was traveling to Mechanicsburg and did have knowledge that the truck, bought from the man, had no title.