Manheim Township juvenile accused of pointing gun at sibling

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 16-year-old juvenile is facing charges of reckless endangerment, simple assault, terroristic threats and illegal possession of a firearm after allegedly threatening his sibling during an incident at their home, according to Manheim Township police.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on the 1900 block of Oregon Pike.

Police say the juvenile allegedly removed a weapon from a bag, put it to the sibling’s head, and stated he “could kill.” The juvenile then emptied the weapon, removing a live round from the chamber, and pulled the trigger of the empty gun three times while pointing it at the sibling.

Charges were filed with Juvenile Probation, police say.