New, 4,800-square-foot Fine Wine & Good Spirits store opens in Perry County

NEWPORT, Perry County — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board marked the grand opening of a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at CrestView Plaza on the 200 block of Fickes Lane.

The 4,800-square foot store features more than 2,000 wines and spirits, some for available for less than $10 per bottle, according to a news release announcing its opening.

Customers can browse through a “Made in Pennsylvania” section that highlights products produced in the commonwealth, or ask a staff member at a centrally located table to provide recommendations or answer questions.

The table also features promotional items and educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

A vintage chart

A food pairing outline

A party planning guide

A calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. Most store lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, which uses a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Newport Fine Wine & Good Spirits store will be open from 11:30 AM through 6:00 PM Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 A.M. through 8:00 P.M. Friday and Saturday. The store phone number is 717-567-2068.