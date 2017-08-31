× One State Police officer suffers minor injuries after crashing while in pursuit of a vehicle in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One State Police officer suffered minor injuries after a crash while in pursuit of a vehicle on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of W. Old York Road in Carlisle.

The collision occurred as the State Police officer’s vehicle was attempting to assist in a pursuit when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pool.

One State Police officer suffered minor injuries, but has already been discharged from the Carlisle Regional Medical Center.