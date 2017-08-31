× Police urging residents to be on the lookout for missing Maryland teen; last seen in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing Maryland teen.

Shyam Anand, 17, of Maryland, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on August 31 walking away from a camp in the 400 block of Camp Road in Clay Township.

Anand stands 5’7″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing light gray sweat pants and a light gray sweat shirt.

If spotted, please contact Lancaster County Communications at (717) 664-1180 or NLCRPD Sergeant Rodney King at (717) 733-0965.