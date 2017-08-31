× Roundtable discussions highlight new campus safety initiative at PA colleges, universities

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A new campus safety initiative is set to take effect at four Pennsylvania colleges and universities.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that community-based roundtable discussions will be held throughout the fall semester at Dickinson College, Lincoln University, Slippery Rock University and the University of Pittsburgh.

The series will include topics relating to drug addiction, alcohol abuse, mental health awareness, and sexual assault prevention.

Great to be with the students, faculty and staff of @WCUofPA. Thanks for playing a leading role in making college campuses across PA safer. https://t.co/RmhqRYqO30 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 31, 2017

Students, victim advocates, survivors, local law enforcement, college and university staff, and experts from different fields will be a part of the roundtable.

The goal is to identify strategies and promote responses on ways to better protect students.

“All across Pennsylvania, parents are taking their kids to college,” Shapiro said at a press conference at West Chester University. “When they drive away form campus, of course they should be sad to leave them, but they shouldn’t be worried for their safety.

“I’m a dad to four young kids, and as Attorney General I’ll be working all year to make concrete improvements to campus safety across our Commonwealth.”