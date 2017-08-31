× Steelers sign GM Kevin Colbert to 2-year contract extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season, according to an announcement on Twitter.

“I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional two years,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in an article posted on the Steelers’ website. “Kevin’s dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years.”

Colbert, who joined the Steelers in February, 2000, is in his 18th season at the helm of the Steelers’ personnel department, 11 as the director of football operations, and the last seven as general manager.

We have extended GM/VP Kevin Colbert's contract through the 2020 NFL Draft. MORE: https://t.co/LiyefP4W1X pic.twitter.com/5OiZgBjLOf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 31, 2017

During his time with the team the Steelers won Super Bowl XL and XLIII, three AFC Championships, eight division titles, earned 11 playoff berths and had 13 winning seasons.