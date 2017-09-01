× 2 dead after two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in Cumberland County.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Enola Road and Waggoners Gap Road.

Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, traveling east on Enola Road, crossed into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit van, traveling north on Waggoners Gap Road, after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The Ford made impact with the passenger side of the Chevrolet. According to the release, the Chevrolet spun in a clockwise direction and came to rest in a field — the drivers side front of the Ford struck a telephone pole.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Ray Snyder, was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The passenger, Doris Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

The driver of the Ford, and its four passengers, were not injured.