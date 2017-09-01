4 Lancaster men accused of robbing, choking, and handcuffing teenage victim
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Four Lancaster men are charged with robbing a teen at gunpoint, putting him in a “choke” hold, handcuffing him, and forcing him to walk home, according to an arrest documents.
Toony Minh Kim, 21, Hunter Lewis, 20, Brennan Whitman, 19, and a 17-year-old man, all of Lancaster, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, and unlawful restraint of a minor.
The incident happened August 7.
According to East Lampeter Township police, the victim accepted a ride to Lafayette Tower Park from Lewis and Witman, with whom he was acquainted. The victim told police that when he got in the car, a man later identified as Kim, whom the victim did not know, was already sitting in the back seat.
When they arrived at the park, Kim allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and put him in a choke hold. Lewis allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, while Witman took $108 in cash and Xanax pills from the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.
The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, and told him he would be “put to sleep” by the choke hold, the victim told police.
The suspects then allegedly handcuffed the victim, forced him out of the car — causing him to strike his head on the pavement, the victim said — and told him to walk home while still handcuffed, the affidavit said.
Lewis, Kim and Witman were charged on August 16, while the 17-year-old was charged Monday. Bail for all four were set at $100,000.
Hunter and Kim are still in prison, according to court documents. Witman posted bail and was released on August 17, while the 17-year-old was released on August 28.