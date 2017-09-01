× 4 Lancaster men accused of robbing, choking, and handcuffing teenage victim

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Four Lancaster men are charged with robbing a teen at gunpoint, putting him in a “choke” hold, handcuffing him, and forcing him to walk home, according to an arrest documents.

Toony Minh Kim, 21, Hunter Lewis, 20, Brennan Whitman, 19, and a 17-year-old man, all of Lancaster, are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, and unlawful restraint of a minor.

The incident happened August 7.

According to East Lampeter Township police, the victim accepted a ride to Lafayette Tower Park from Lewis and Witman, with whom he was acquainted. The victim told police that when he got in the car, a man later identified as Kim, whom the victim did not know, was already sitting in the back seat.

When they arrived at the park, Kim allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and put him in a choke hold. Lewis allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, while Witman took $108 in cash and Xanax pills from the victim, according to the arrest affidavit.

The suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, and told him he would be “put to sleep” by the choke hold, the victim told police.

The suspects then allegedly handcuffed the victim, forced him out of the car — causing him to strike his head on the pavement, the victim said — and told him to walk home while still handcuffed, the affidavit said.

According to the victim, the 17-year-old suspect was also in the car, but did not participate in the robbery.

The 17-year-old told police he was in the park when Lewis’ vehicle approached. The other suspects invited him to get inside. The 17-year-old, who was acquainted with Lewis, complied. The other suspects and the victim were already present in the car, the 17-year-old said.

The 17-year-old suspect confirmed the victim’s account, according to the arrest affidavit.