× Chain saw theft in Lancaster County

WARWICK TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — Northern Lancaster Regional Police are investigating the theft of a chain saw. The victim noticed the chain saw was missing from the shed at his residence in the 700 block of Woodcrest Avenue Thursday afternoon. This is part of an ongoing series of theft investigations. The chainsaw that was taken was a Husqvarna 450 w/ 18″ bar. It is orange, black, and white in color. Last seen prior to 8-12-17.Anyone with further information regarding this event is requested to contact Detective Theresa Stauffer at 717-733-0965 or via the NLCRPD web page at www.nlcrpd.org.