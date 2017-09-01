Cool with clouds Friday ahead of a damp start to Labor Day Weekend

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Another cool burst of air settles in for the end of the week. However, we watch for effects from the remnants of Harvey as they likely track this way. Expect partly cloudy skies to start for Friday. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. However, as Harvey nears, clouds quickly thicken through the morning. Clouds remain in place for the afternoon, with very limited breaks of sunshine. Readings are quite cool, with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s due to the abundance of cloud cover. Showers could arrive as early as Friday evening for some, but should be light. More batches of showers move in through the overnight period. Expect lows in the lower to middle 50s. Abundant clouds are in place for all of Saturday, with showers and breezy conditions. Expect cool temperatures, with readings only in the lower 60s. Sunday is partly sunny after a few remnant morning showers, and likely warmer too. Readings push the middle to upper 70s. It’s also breezy. Labor Day is dry with sunshine. It’s much warmer too, with temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK : Back to work and back to school brings warming for Tuesday. Temperatures are well into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. We’re watching the chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm as the next system approaches, but the front slows down and stalls into Wednesday. This means Wednesday is unsettled, with the chance for showers. There’s a chance some showers even linger into Thursday. Readings are cool again, sitting in the lower 70s.

Have a great Labor Day Weekend!