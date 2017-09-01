× Crews battling overnight house fire in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews have battled an overnight house fire on two separate occasions on Friday morning.

The fire sparked around midnight on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Drive in Lower Paxton Township.

Crews were able to have the fire under control in less than two hours before it rekindled around 5:00 a.m., according to 911 dispatch.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on the extent of the damage.