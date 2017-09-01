× Derry Twp daytime burglaries

Derry Twp., Dauphin County, Pa. — Police in Derry Twp. are investigating three residential burglaries that occurred during the daytime hours on Thursday, August 31. The areas involved were the Jacob’s Creek, Southpoint, and Briarcrest residential developments. At this time, the total value of items taken is not known, but most of the stolen property is either cash or jewelry. Anyone who may have information, or may have noticed suspicious persons and/or vehicles in the those developments on August 31st are encouraged to contact Sergeant Greg Day at (717) 534-2202.