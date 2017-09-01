× Former staffer at youth intervention center to be tried for sexual abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. — A former staff member at Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center was ordered this week to stand trial on numerous charges of alleged sex abuse of juveniles at the facility.

David T. Stevenson, 52, will be tried in Lancaster County Court on 24 counts, including 13 felonies, regarding abuse of four juveniles who were staying at the Lancaster city facility.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick presented testimony Thursday at a preliminary hearing about the abuse.

Senior District Judge William Reuter, at the conclusion of the hearing, found enough evidence was presented to bound over the case to county court.

Senior District Judge Reuter also adjusted Stevenson’s bail to $600,000 cash, meaning Stevenson would have to post that full amount to be released on bail conditions.

Haverstick, while arguing for the bail sum, said Stevenson is a danger not only to the four victims, but the community at large.

Lancaster city police Detective Aaron Harnish, who filed charges, testified Thursday about statements he took from the four victims.

Stevenson, of Reading, is presumed innocent.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office