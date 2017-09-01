× FOX43 is “taking steps” to improve the lives of those living with Crohn’s Disease

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is “taking steps” to improve the lives of patients and families living with Crohn’s Disease.

MaryEllen Pann, who was was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease during her junior year of high school, will be emceeing the “Central PA Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis” walk on Sunday, September 17.

FOX43 has formed a team with Pann that is accepting donations and participating in the walk.

All proceeds go to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the FOX43 team page here.