Hanover Hospital implements program to help overdose victims

HANOVER, Pa. -- Help is on the way for drug overdose victims in York County.

A program that helps them get the help they need launched Friday at Hanover Hospital.

After EMTs give those patients Nalxone, there's nothing preventing that person from overdosing again.

Lisa Docimo, the clinical leader for the Hanover Hospital emergency department, said, "As soon as they're revived, whether it's out of fear or embarrassment, they end up leaving and we can't get them the help they need."

Now, with the help of The RASE Project in York, Hanover Hospital will be lending those patients a helping hand, with the Warm-Handoff for Overdose Survivors Program.

Bobbi Jo Hogue, an ER registered nurse for Hanover Hospital, said, "To give them a chance to overcome and to be victorious in their life and to be all that they're created to be."

Hanover Hospital officials contact The RASE Project whenever they have a revived overdose patient. Then specialists come to hospitals to refer those patients to detox and treatment programs.

Autherine Shaw, the York/Adams supervisor for The RASE Project, said, "With the assistance of people helping and you know wrapping around them and getting them connected to services immediately, it does make a huge, huge difference."

The program is already implemented at Wellspan York Hospital. So far they've responded to 137 people and 42 agreed to be connected to detox programs.

Docimo said, "Even if it saves one or two people it makes a huge difference."

The overdose victim can refuse the help.

Shaw said, "Even though they might not say that they want help initially, that we do get calls back and we do respond to them."

The RASE project is hoping to expand its Warm-Handoff Program to Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital and PinnacleHealth Memorial Hospital in Spring Garden Township.