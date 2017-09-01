× Horse dies in vehicle accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A horse is dead after a vehicle accident in Ephrata Township.

On August 31 around 11:10 p.m., police responded to an accident involving a horse in the 200 block of Hahnstown Road.

A Reamstown man was driving a pickup truck south on Hahnstown Road and struck a horse as it was standing in the south bound lane.

While the man was not injured, the horse was killed on impact in the crash.

The man’s vehicle was towed from the scene.