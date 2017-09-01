× In an attempt to elude police, Delaware man allegedly crawls to rear of moving vehicle he was driving

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County — A Delaware man allegedly attempted to elude discovery by police by crawling from the drivers seat to the rear hatch of his vehicle…while it was still moving.

Shawn R. Walker, 39, of Delaware, also gave a false name to an officer after the car was stopped and he was discovered, Southwestern Regional Police say.

Another person took the wheel when Walker abandoned it, according to police. The vehicle was allegedly traveling at more than 30 mph while all this was happening.

The incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police observed Walker’s vehicle, a Hyundai Sante Fe, commit a traffic violation on Route 216 in Manheim Township. The officer hit his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but it continued for at least a mile, weaving on and off the road and moving erratically, according to police.

When the vehicle finally stopped in the area of Blue Hill Road, the officer said the driver appeared to be nervous. The officer also observed a small child in the vehicle. The driver permitted the officer to search the car, and Walker was discovered hiding under a blanket in the vehicle’s hatch area.

Walker had an arrest warrant for theft in the state of Maryland, police say. He allegedly admitted to being the original driver, and that he had crawled to the rear of the vehicle before it was stopped.

Walker was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, providing false identification to police, and multiple traffic offenses. He was taken to the York County Intake Center.