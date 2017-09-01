× Injury crash in Lancaster County

PENN TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — Northern Lancaster Regional Police responded to a crash in Penn Twp. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Lancaster Rd and East Sunhill Rd. It happened around 8:23 a.m. Arriving officers found a van with damage to the rear bumper and a red Ford Fusion with severe front end damage directly behind the van in the southbound lane.

The driver of the van identified as Tesfaye Chala, reported he had a green light but was slowing due to traffic still in the intersection from West Sunhill Road when he was struck by the Ford Fusion. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Derek Tenbrink Jr., said he was travelling south on Lancaster Road and didn’t see that the van had slowed and could not avoid a collision. Tenbrink was cited for careless driving.

A passenger in the van complained of back pain.