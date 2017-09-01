× Lancaster woman arrested for allegedly attacking two state troopers during DUI stop

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 28-year-old Lancaster woman is facing numerous charges after allegedly head-butting one Pennsylvania State Police trooper and kicking another one in the stomach during a DUI stop, according to arrest documents.

Sarah Mariessa Taggart, of the 300 block of N. Mary St. in Lancaster, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness in connection with the incident, which happened early Thursday morning on the first block of Tucquan Glen Road in Martic Township.

According to the arrest affidavit, police conducted a traffic stop on Taggart’s vehicle at 12:54 a.m. While police administered a field sobriety test on Taggart, she allegedly became verbally abusive, yelling at two troopers and ignoring their commands to calm down.

At the conclusion of the field sobriety test, police took Taggart into custody. She allegedly became even more upset when police told her she would be taken home by troopers for her safety, due to her intoxicated condition. Taggart allegedly yelled and screamed profanities at the troopers for an estimated 10 minutes before finally agreeing to let the troopers take her home.

As Taggart was taken to the police vehicle to be transported home, she allegedly refused to get in the car and became verbally combative, police say. The troopers then told her she was under arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, and Taggart became physically combative. She allegedly struck one trooper in the face with her forehead, splitting his lip and causing it to bleed. After police took her into custody and attempted to get her in the police vehicle, Taggart allegedly kicked the other trooper in the stomach.