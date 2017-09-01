Light the Night Walk set to take place in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Next weekend, Harrisburg is set to ‘Light the Night.’

The annual celebration to drive out the “darkness” of cancer is put together by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Matt Maisel will speak to cancer survivor, Ashley Hoover, about how the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has impacted her.

FOX43’s Trenice Bishop is hosting the opening ceremonies for the Light the Night walk, on Saturday, September 9.