× Man arrested following investigation into several thefts from motor vehicles

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is behind bars following an investigation into several thefts from motor vehicles.

John Stump III is charged with forgery, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.

The thefts occurred on August 23 in the 3100 block of Hoffer Street. Police say credit cards, among other things, were taken.

The 26-year-old was seen on surveillance video using the credit cards that were stolen, the release states.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post bail.