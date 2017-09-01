× Officials warn of work-at-home scams

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are warning of common work-at-home scams.

While being able to work at home and make six figures sounds like a good deal, a lot of these opportunities won’t deliver on the promises they make.

Common scams include envelope stuffing, assembling crafts, and processing rebates, among others.

If you discover or are approached about a work-at-home opportunity, the FTC advises you ask questions to help you determine the legitimacy of the opportunity:

What tasks will I have to perform?

What is the total cost of the work-at-home program and what will I get for my money?

Do I get paid a salary or commission? How often will I get paid?

Is there documentation to back-up claims about my earning potential?

Officials warn you to be skeptical of any opportunity that requires an upfront fee or for you to provide your credit card information.

If you are considering such an opportunity, conduct an online search to see what other people have to say about the opportunity. Sites you can use to check out a company include a local protection agency, the Attorney General – either in your jurisdiction or where the company is located– or the Better Business Bureau.

How to Report a Work-at-Home Scam:

Contact the FTC either at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC –HELP.

Report the scam to the Attorney General’s Office either where you live or where the company is located.