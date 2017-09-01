“Operation Low Key” results in eight people facing federal drug charges and $1.2 million of cocaine seized

Photo Gallery
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Eight people are facing federal drug charges after “Operation Low Key”, a six month operation that included controlled buys, surveillance and interviews.
The following subjects have been federally indicted:
- Juan Rivera Marrero “Charlie” (7-22-62) York, PA
- Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago “Jon” (11-28-85) York, PA
- Ramon Puig Rodriguez “Chi Chi” (1-5-92) York, PA
- Henry Delgado “Gordo” (7-13-63) York, PA
- Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez (1-18-91) York, PA
- Luis Daniel Baez “Junkito”(2-6-82) York, PA
- Cheyenne Torres Santiago “Charlie” (3-21-91) Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico
- Angel Santiago Torres (8-29-89) Bethlehem, PA
All of the suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydro chloride and a one million dollar forfeiture allegation.
The investigation produced 29 pounds of cocaine, which has a $1.2 million street value, and a large quantity of heroin and marijuana along with $355,000 in cash.
Police executed search warrants at the following addresses during the operation:
- 1159 E. King St., 2nd floor, York PA
- 688 Wallace St., York PA
- 840 E. Market St., 1st floor, York PA
- 400 E. Princess St., Apt. # 313
- 705 Edison St., York PA
- 856 E. King St., York PA
- 53 Parkway Blvd., York PA
- 39 N. Hartman St., York PA
- Storage Unit, York PA