“Operation Low Key” results in eight people facing federal drug charges and $1.2 million of cocaine seized

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Eight people are facing federal drug charges after “Operation Low Key”, a six month operation that included controlled buys, surveillance and interviews.

The following subjects have been federally indicted:

Juan Rivera Marrero “Charlie” (7-22-62) York, PA

Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago “Jon” (11-28-85) York, PA

Ramon Puig Rodriguez “Chi Chi” (1-5-92) York, PA

Henry Delgado “Gordo” (7-13-63) York, PA

Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez (1-18-91) York, PA

Luis Daniel Baez “Junkito”(2-6-82) York, PA

Cheyenne Torres Santiago “Charlie” (3-21-91) Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico

Angel Santiago Torres (8-29-89) Bethlehem, PA

All of the suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydro chloride and a one million dollar forfeiture allegation.

The investigation produced 29 pounds of cocaine, which has a $1.2 million street value, and a large quantity of heroin and marijuana along with $355,000 in cash.

Police executed search warrants at the following addresses during the operation: