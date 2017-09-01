How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

“Operation Low Key” results in eight people facing federal drug charges and $1.2 million of cocaine seized

Posted 10:13 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, September 1, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Eight people are facing federal drug charges after “Operation Low Key”, a six month operation that included controlled buys, surveillance and interviews.

The following subjects have been federally indicted:

  • Juan Rivera Marrero “Charlie” (7-22-62) York, PA
  • Jean Carlos Torres-Santiago “Jon” (11-28-85) York, PA
  • Ramon Puig Rodriguez “Chi Chi” (1-5-92) York, PA
  • Henry Delgado “Gordo” (7-13-63) York, PA
  • Charlie Abdiel Cruz Velez (1-18-91) York, PA
  • Luis Daniel Baez “Junkito”(2-6-82) York, PA
  • Cheyenne Torres Santiago “Charlie” (3-21-91) Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico
  • Angel Santiago Torres (8-29-89) Bethlehem, PA

All of the suspects are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydro chloride and a one million dollar forfeiture allegation.

The investigation produced 29 pounds of cocaine, which has a $1.2 million street value, and a large quantity of heroin and marijuana along with $355,000 in cash.

Police executed search warrants at the following addresses during the operation:

  1. 1159 E.  King St., 2nd floor, York PA
  2. 688 Wallace St., York PA
  3. 840 E. Market St., 1st floor, York PA
  4. 400 E. Princess St., Apt. # 313
  5. 705 Edison St., York PA
  6. 856 E. King St., York PA
  7. 53 Parkway Blvd., York PA
  8. 39 N. Hartman St., York PA
  9. Storage Unit, York PA