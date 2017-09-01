× PA Army National Guard sends 10 soldiers to join hurricane relief efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ten soldiers from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are en route to join hurricane relief efforts in Texas.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that the soldiers departed today in two Pennsylvania CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Muir Army Airfield at Fort Indiantown Gap.

“Our thoughts are with the residents of Texas and all those impacted as they cope with the after effects of this devastating storm,” said Wolf. “I’m proud of our National Guard and first responders who are able to offer support to the citizens of Texas. We’re ready and willing to offer additional support as needed.”

The soldiers will join the state’s six Airmen who were deployed earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs release says.

The release adds that the Pennsylvania Army National Guard plans to send 200 more guardsmen to Texas through this weekend.

“Our Guardsmen have joined efforts with numerous other states to serve our fellow citizens in Texas, said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general. “This is what we train for; this is why America has a National Guard. The Pennsylvania National Guard stands ready to support our commonwealth and nation whenever and wherever we are needed.”