PennDOT to solicit bids for Lebanon County sinkhole excavation, repair work

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing an emergency contract to solicit bids next week from private contractors to excavate the North Londonderry Township sinkhole and make repairs to the area surrounding it.

The hole is located outside of the Sinkhole Saloon & Grille and Palmyra Bowling Center.

PennDOT says Route 422 would be closed completely for the work. The goal is to finish all necessary repairs and reopen the highway by Thanksgiving, if not sooner.

The eastbound lane has been closed since Tuesday as a safety precaution due to the expansion of the hole which created cracks in the pavement of the highway, the PennDOT release states.

A signed detour currently directs motorists by way of Route 117, Route 322 and Route 9343, the PennDOT release adds. The westbound direction of Route 422 remains open.