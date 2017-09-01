× PinnacleHealth Joins UPMC

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PinnacleHealth announced today that it has officially joined UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), becoming UPMC Pinnacle.

“We are pleased that the affiliation is complete, and we look forward to starting a new chapter of collaboration with UPMC,” said Philip W. Guarneschelli, FACHE, president and CEO of UPMC Pinnacle. “Together, PinnacleHealth and UPMC will bring expanded healthcare services and advanced quality initiatives to patients across central Pennsylvania, allowing us to continue to provide high-value, nationally recognized care.”

UPMC is recognized for its clinical expertise as one of only 20 hospitals nationwide included on the annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll. A top quality clinical care provider and cutting-edge academic medical center, UPMC ranks fifth in research grants with Pitt from the National Institutes of Health and offers one of the largest medical education programs with 1,800 residents and fellows. UPMC’s Insurance Services Division has 3.2 million members and is the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania.

UPMC ended Fiscal Year 2017 with continued strong financial results that support its nationally recognized clinical excellence mission as well as its leadership in providing community benefits and caring for a disproportionate share of the region’s vulnerable population. For the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2017, UPMC’s operating revenues increased to $14 billion. Net income totaled $991 million while community benefits approach $1 billion.

“We are excited to welcome Pinnacle to UPMC,” said Jeffrey A. Romoff, president and CEO of UPMC. “We have a long track record of successful affiliations, all of which have resulted in significant investment and growth in advanced specialty care, primary care and community services accessible locally to residents of many diverse communities. Together we will enhance UPMC Pinnacle’s position as the leading provider of world-class care in the central Pennsylvania region.”

UPMC Pinnacle’s local governance will continue under the Board of Directors consisting of 12 Pinnacle-designated volunteer business and community members along with six newly appointed members from UPMC. The UPMC Pinnacle Board will be responsible for central Pennsylvania operations including quality of care, access to care, insurance contracts, medical staff development and growth initiatives.

This agreement does not affect patients’ care or insurance coverage. UPMC Pinnacle will continue to honor the contracts it has in place with regional insurers and has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to work with multiple payors in the future. UPMC Pinnacle will also participate with all UPMC insurance products available in this market. Highmark members in central Pennsylvania will continue to have access to the quality care provided by UPMC Pinnacle under a long-term contract extension signed by Highmark Blue Shield and PinnacleHealth in August.

“Our affiliation with UPMC will allow us to build on our healthcare leadership in the region, and continue to bring new tools and services to area residents, as well as attract leading doctors to central Pennsylvania,” said Christian Caicedo, MD, UPMC Pinnacle chief medical officer. “Both organizations are already leaders in the provision of clinical trials in our respective regions, and collectively we can increase patient access to pioneering clinical trials and experimental therapies.”

A formal celebration of the affiliation and a press conference are planned on September 11, 2017.

SOURCE: PinnacleHealth System press release