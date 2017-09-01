Police seeking information into suspect that stole over $28,000 of jewelry, handbags and cash from a Hershey home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information that may lead them into identifying a suspect that burgled over $28,000 in cash, jewelry and handbags from a Hershey home.
The burglary occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Woodbine Drive while the victim was at work.
An unknown suspect or suspects entered the home via a window and proceeded to take the following:
- Louis Vuitton handbag
- Chanel handbag
- Two Celine handbags
- Two Saint Laurent handbags
- $5,500 in cash
- $12,000 worth of jewelry
Any information in regards to this crime should be directed to Trooper Corman at 717-671-7500.
40.285924 -76.650247