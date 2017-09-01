How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police seeking information into suspect that stole over $28,000 of jewelry, handbags and cash from a Hershey home

Posted 8:18 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:23AM, September 1, 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information that may lead them into identifying a suspect that burgled over $28,000 in cash, jewelry and handbags from a Hershey home.

The burglary occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Woodbine Drive while the victim was at work.

An unknown suspect or suspects entered the home via a window and proceeded to take the following:

  • Louis Vuitton handbag
  • Chanel handbag
  • Two Celine handbags
  • Two Saint Laurent handbags
  • $5,500 in cash
  • $12,000 worth of jewelry

Any information in regards to this crime should be directed to Trooper Corman at 717-671-7500.