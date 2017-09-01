× PSU Berks student victim of scam

CLAY TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A Penn State Berks student fell victim to identity theft, according to police in Lancaster County. The victim, a 19 yera-old student from Clay Twp., Lancaster County, responded to an email from someone who claimed to be a teacher and needed money for art supplies. The student gave the suspect $1,460.70 and later determined the transaction to be a fraud.

Anyone with further information regarding this event is requested to contact Officer Ryan Sweigart at 717-733-0965 or via the NLCRPD web page at www.nlcrpd.org.