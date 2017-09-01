× State police made 19,518 DUI arrests statewide in 2016, according to report

HARRISBURG — State police made 19,518 for driving under the influence in 2016, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous year, according to a press release issued Friday.

Additionally, state police investigated a total of 4,520 DUI-related crashes in 2016, the release said.

“Driving under the influence is a serious crime that puts innocent lives at risk every day,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree C. Blocker. “Keeping the roadways safe is a primary function of this department, and we remain committed to preventing DUI through education and enforcement.”

State Police Troop H, which serves Franklin, Adams, York, Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin Counties, made a total of 3,188 DUI arrests and investigated 656 DUI-related crashes in 2016, according to statistics released by State Police. The statistics cover only those arrests and crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics from other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

Troop J, which serves Lancaster and Chester Counties, made 1,120 DUI arrests and investigated 226 DUI-related crashes in 2016, while Troop L (Lebanon, Schuylkill and Berks Counties) made 941 arrests and investigated 219 crashes.