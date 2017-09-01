× Tanger Outlets hosting expansion grand opening this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Tanger Outlets is hosting its expansion grand opening this weekend.

The expansion of 25 stores at Tanger Outlets will open their doors this weekend on Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, a photo booth, giveaways, face painting, stilt walkers, food trucks and hot air balloon rides.

The outlets are located of off Route 30 West in Lancaster.