Teen robbed at gunpoint in East Lampeter Township park

East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, Pa. — Police charge four people they say robbed a teen at gunpoint in a Lancaster County park. It happened around 11 p.m. on August 7th at Lafayette Tower Park. The victim was put in a choke hold, robbed at gunpoint, then handcuffed and forced to walk home.

Toony M. Kim, 21, Hunter R. Lewis Jr., 20, Brennan N. Witman, 19, and Brayden K. Harmon, 17, all of Lancaster, were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and unlawful restraint of a minor.

Harmon, a juvenile, is being charged as an adult.