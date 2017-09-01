× Waiver in effect on gasoline during hurricane recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently initiated a waiver to ease enforcement of certain gasoline regulations.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that Pennsylvania will move to ensure adequate gasoline supplies for drivers in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the Governor’s Office of Communications release states. The commonwealth has seen disruption to fuel supplies as ten refineries are shut down as a result of the hurricane.

“Consumers have seen fuel prices rise as the Gulf region recovers from this horrific act of nature and this will help ease fuel supply issues impacting Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf. “Pennsylvanians are already doing their part to help those affected by the storm, and this action is to ensure there are not any serious disruptions to the Commonwealth.”

The EPA waiver applies to reformulated gasoline in the five-county area of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and Reid vapor pressure requirements in the are of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The waiver is in effect until September 15.