Woman who allegedly struck school crossing guard in head charged with aggravated assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested the woman who allegedly struck a school crossing guard in the head Thursday morning.

An investigation into the incident identified the suspect as Jamilia Carrasquillo of Lancaster. She is charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to the release.

Lancaster Bureau of Police say officers responded to Hamilton Elementary School around 8:41 a.m. for a report of an assault. An officer spoke with the victim who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim suffered a mild concussion and facial injuries and has since been released from the hospital.