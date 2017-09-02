× Carlisle man charged with strangulation and assault

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Carlisle man is behind bars after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and threw her onto the ground Thursday evening.

Alahad Armiya, 50, of Carlisle is charged with Strangulation and Simple Assault after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to the point that she briefly lost consciousness and threw her to the ground after she woke up.

According to North Middleton Township Police, they were dispatched to Meadowview Drive for report of an assault victim lying in the middle of the roadway. The victim told police that her boyfriend, Armiya, strangled her to the point she lost consciousness, at her home on the first block of Ridge Avenue.

Armiya followed the victim as she fled the house and threw her down onto the roadway.

As police were speaking with the woman, Armiya drove past the scene on a bicycle and refused police requests to stop.

Eventually he stopped and was taken into custody without incident.

Armiya remains in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.