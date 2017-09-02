Dreary start to Kipona Festival, but it has much to offer all weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People took to Front Street on Saturday, despite the dreary weather, for the Annual Kipona Festival. The Kipona Festival is an annual Labor Day weekend celebration of Native American culture at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.

There’s face painting, games, food, a beer garden, and live entertainment all weekend. Many vendors say it’s their favorite festival to be at, like the owners of German Roasted Almond who come out every year. Not even a little rain could stop them from making it out again this year.

“Well, we’d like to see some sunshine. If we don’t have sunshine, it would be nice without the rain, but you take what you can get,” said Chester Shaffer, owner of Pleasures of the Palette German Roasted Nuts.

If you didn’t make it out today, you have through Labor Day to get out to the festival. It finishes up Monday night at 7:00 p.m.