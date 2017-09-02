Extracurricular success both in and out the doors of Cedar Crest High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LEBANON TWP, Pa. - Kicking off our High School Football Frenzy this season was The Cedar Bowl, Lebanon Cedars vs. Cedar Crest Falcons.

Even with the big game, the Falcons' administration recognizes the importance of extracurricular success inside the doors as well. The school puts on their special "Activities Hour" every week, allowing students who may not have access to transportation after the buses pull away and those involved in sports that meet after school to participate during the day. This enables the creation of new and unique clubs as well as the standing ones, like the student council, to succeed as well.