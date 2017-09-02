Starting damp, drying and warming for Labor Day Weekend

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: We start Sunday off cool with lows in the 50s once again under mostly cloudy skies. A few places may have a lingering shower or two. Clouds clear out for the most part by the early afternoon with highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

WARMING FOR LABOR DAY: Labor Day Monday is the best day of the holiday weekend. Lows start in the upper 50s and a mostly clear start. Highs jump back into the low-80s with a lot of sunshine and a light southwest wind.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: A few pop-up showers are possible Tuesday with highs again in the 80s. Only about one-third of us here in Central PA will see them, but we all have the same low chance. A cool front pushes through late Tuesday into Wednesday with showers possible in the early morning lasting until the afternoon.

Highs drop about ten degrees, back into the mid-70s, and stay there for the rest of the work week.

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long