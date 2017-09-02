× Total domination for Penn State in season opener against Akron

UNIVERSITY PARK – The offense was as good as advertised and the defense incredibly stingy as Penn State hammered Akron 52-0 in the Nittany Lions season opener. The usual suspects starred for the 6th ranked team in the country. Junior Saquon Barkley rushed for 172 yards on only 14 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns. Junior QB Trace McSorley scored a TD on the ground and threw for two scores, both to Senior Tight End Mike Gesicki.

FOX43’s Andrew Kalista spoke with the Nittany Lions after the game:

Penn State hosts Pitt on Saturday, September 9th for a 3:30pm kickoff.