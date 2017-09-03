Beautiful Labor Day, showers by midweek

ENJOY LABOR DAY: Although a bit breezy with southwest winds gusting to 15-20MPH, highs reach the low-80s with mostly sunny skies for the best day of Labor Day Weekend! Lows start in the 50s with most morning cloud cover clearing out before Noon.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MIDWEEK: A cold front sweeps through our area heading into Tuesday afternoon as highs make it into the low-to-mid 80s. Rain is more likely off-and-on throughout the day on Wednesday with cloudy skies. Those clouds limit our highs to the upper-60s with a start in the low-60s. A few showers and a rumble of thunder are possible again on Thursday with highs in the low-70s under partly cloudy skies.

COOLER, CLEARING OUT: Highs stay in the low-70s heading into the weekend thanks to a wind shift out of the north. But we see a lot of sunshine and morning lows in the mid-50s, leaving behind a beautiful weekend next weekend!

Have a great Labor Day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long