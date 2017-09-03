Berks County house fire kills mother and 2 children
HAMBURG BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY, Pa — A Berks County house fire claims the lives of a pregnant woman and her 2 children and leaves one man in the hospital.
Emergency crews responded on just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 400 block of South 4th Street for a house fire. Crews arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.
Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the bodies of a pregnant woman and her two children, ages 5 and 2, inside.
Troopers say that one man was able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window and has been hospitalized for his injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.