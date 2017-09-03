× Berks County house fire kills mother and 2 children

HAMBURG BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY, Pa — A Berks County house fire claims the lives of a pregnant woman and her 2 children and leaves one man in the hospital.

Emergency crews responded on just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 400 block of South 4th Street for a house fire. Crews arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters discovered the bodies of a pregnant woman and her two children, ages 5 and 2, inside.

Troopers say that one man was able to escape the blaze through a bedroom window and has been hospitalized for his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.