Fans line up to meet singer Zac Brown at wine store in Dauphin County

HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Grammy Award-winning country artist Zac Brown signed bottles of his wine in Hummelstown at the ‘Fine Wine & Good Spirits’ on Sunday.

The event was held at their premium collection store in the Hershey Square Shopping Center.

Fans lined outside the door, hoping to be one of the first 150 customers to buy a bottle of the “Z. Alexander Brown” wine, and get the chance to meet the country music star.

“He signed both of the bottles of his wine that I had bought. I kind of didn’t know what to say, I was just star-struck,” said Andrea Wilke, attendee.

After the bottle signing, Brown performed at a concert at Hershey Park Stadium.

Brown and Napa Valley winemaker, John Killebrew launched the Z. Alexander Brown brand last year.

Wine bottles retail at around $20 and come in a Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a Propriety Red Blend.