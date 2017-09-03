× Food truck event brings a mix of flavorful cuisine to York

YORK, Pa. — From funnel cakes to tacos and bacon on a stick, dozens of food trucks lined Penn Park in York Sunday.

It was all part of the annual ‘What the Food Trucks’ event bringing different types of cuisine to the area.

‘Roost Uncommon Kitchen’ catering manager, Curtis Lehr, who attended last year, says that they had more people come out this year, despite the rain.

Lehr says food trucks are becoming a growing trend.

“They’re definitely hitting the market and getting bigger and bigger and bigger, a lot of these places are mom and pop places where people care about what they’re doing,” said Lehr.

People who went to the event left with happy taste buds and belly’s full.

“This is the first time I actually had the chance to come and I was sold from the beginning and I’m happy, I’m full already, and I’m leaving with a handful of goodies,” said Charlotte McClay, event attendee.

More than 40 food trucks participated in this year’s event.