Lancaster County community helps fill truck with water for Hurricane victims

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Dozens of people came out to Oregon Dairy Saturday in Lititz to help stuff a truck full of bottled water for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center partnered with several local radio stations to put the event together. Organizers say the rainy weather didn't stop members of the community from coming out to donate.

"Everybody's in good spirits, everybody wants to help. I mean it's our community helping their community," said Rich Creeger, the program manager for I-105 FM.

"It's coming together as Americans to help one another and to show that we do care and that we are here for the people in need," added Roger Smith, an instructor at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center.

Smith says once the truck is stuffed, he'll be the one driving it down to Texas.