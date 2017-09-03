× Manor Township fire rips through home, sends one woman to the hospital

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — One person is hospitalized after a fire rips through a Manor Township home on Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the first block of Burr Oak Road for reports of a house fire around 8:00 a.m. According to Blue Rock Fire Commissioner Duane Hagelgans.

A female homeowner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The blaze started in the front of the house. Hagelgans says that the cause is still under investigation but that it may have started from a discarded cigarette.

He estimates the damage around $140,000.