Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one man injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 8:00 p.m. in between 3rd and Herr Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20’s on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

A man who police believe to be involved has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is no word on the victims condition at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.