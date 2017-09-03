How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one man injured

Posted 10:59 PM, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:08PM, September 3, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 8:00 p.m. in between 3rd and Herr Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20’s on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

A man who police believe to be involved has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is no word on the victims condition at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.