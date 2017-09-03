Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one man injured
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.
Authorities say it happened around 8:00 p.m. in between 3rd and Herr Street.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 20’s on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center.
A man who police believe to be involved has been taken into custody for questioning.
There is no word on the victims condition at this time.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
40.267997 -76.887718