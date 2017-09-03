× Therapy dog missing from Spring Garden Township, York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are searching for a missing therapy dog.

The dog, a male Portugese Water dog, weighing approximately 60-pounds and standing two-feet tall, was last seen around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. It’s believed the dog was lost or stolen from the 800-block of Glenwood Drive.

The dog is black, with a white patch on his chest and nose. The dog was wearing a collar and is described as very friendly and gentle.

The dog was spotted in the area of the 1400-block of Country Club Road, near the entrance to the Country Club of York around 9:13 tonight.

Anyone who sees the dog or has any information is asked to call police at (717) 840-2971 and ask for the Spring Garden Township police dispatcher.