UPDATE: Harrisburg shooting victim dies; suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police in Harrisburg have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man in the city Sunday evening.

33-year old Gary Logan, Jr., was taken into custody and is facing Homicide and Aggravated Assault charges.

Investigators say around 6:00 p.m. Logan shot 28-year old Christian Chase in the chest. Chase was found lying on the ground near the intersection of 3rd and Herr Streets. He was rushed to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 6:00 p.m. in between 3rd and Herr Street.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 20’s on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

A man who police believe to be involved has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is no word on the victims condition at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.